शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Farmers distressed for harvest destroyed due to heavy rain and Hailstones in gorakhpur

लॉकडाउन में परेशान किसानों की किस्मत पर गिरे ओले, तस्वीरों में देखें बारिश का कहर

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर, Updated Mon, 20 Apr 2020 12:22 PM IST
gorakhpur weather
1 of 7
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तेज बारिश के साथ ओलावृष्टि और बिजली गिरने ने रविवार को कहर बरपाया। बारिश, ओलावृष्टि से किसानों को जबरदस्त नुकसान हुआ है। खलिहान में रखी गेहूं की फसल भीग गई है। मड़ाई के बाद रखा गेहूं भी भीगा है। अब जिला प्रशासन नुकसान का आकलन करा रहा है ताकि पीड़ितों को मुआवजा दिया जा सके।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
NDA 2020: आज ही करें इस कोर्स के लिए आवेदन, मिल रही है 10 हजार की छूट
Click Here
विज्ञापन
heavy rain latest rain photos rainy weather hailstones gorakhpur weather farmers distressed farmers stress harvest destroyed

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सीएम योगी और उनके माता-पिता। (File)
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी को देखकर फूट-फूटकर रोने लगी थीं मां, तब पिता ने कही थी ये बात

20 अप्रैल 2020

अस्थायी जेल का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी
Agra

आगराः लॉकडाउन तोड़ने वालों की आई शामत, एमजी इंटर कॉलेज में बनी अस्थायी जेल

20 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
(Advertorial)

SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः लॉकडाउन में थोड़ी सी ढील मिलते ही शास्त्री पुल पर लगा भीषण जाम, पुलिस के छूटे पसीने

20 अप्रैल 2020

यूपी लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

Lockdown in UP: पुलिस मुस्तैद, जनता लॉकडाउन तोड़ने में मस्त, तस्वीरों में देखें कानपुर के आसपास के जिलों का हाल

20 अप्रैल 2020

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद : 26-अप्रैल-2020
Astrology Services

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद : 26-अप्रैल-2020
सीएम योगी और उनके पिता। (फाइल)
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी को पहली बार इस वेष में देखकर चौंक गए थे पिता, घर वालों से छुपाई थी ये बात

20 अप्रैल 2020

cm yogi adityanath father passes away in delhi aiims
Dehradun

नहीं रहे उत्तर प्रदेश के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के पिता, बेटे के लिए देखा था ये सपना

20 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

फतेहपुरसीकरी में तेज हवा के साथ बारिश हुई
Agra

ब्रज में तेज हवाओं साथ रिमझिम ने बदला मौसम का मिजाज, किसानों को फसल की चिंता

20 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

lockdown in kanpur: पुलिस का सख्त पहरा, उल्लंघन करने वालों को सिखाया सबक, कानपुर का हाल बताती तस्वीरें

20 अप्रैल 2020

SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
(Advertorial)

SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
विज्ञापन
लमही सब्जी मंडी में लोगों की भीड़।
Varanasi

सोशल डिस्टेंस की उड़ीं धज्जियां, लोगों में नहीं दिखा कोरोना का डर, लमही सब्जी मंडी में सुबह का नजारा

20 अप्रैल 2020

आईएएस अनुज सिंह। (File)
Gorakhpur

लॉकडाउन में इस IAS ने किया गजब का काम, कहानी जानकर आप भी करेंगे सलाम

20 अप्रैल 2020

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद : 26-अप्रैल-2020
Astrology Services

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद : 26-अप्रैल-2020
कोटा से कानपुर पहुंचे छात्र छात्राएं
Kanpur

कोटा से लौटे छात्रों का छलका दर्द, बोले हॉस्टल बन गया था जेल, कैदियों जैसा और आधा पेट मिलता था खाना

20 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर में 24 घंटे में 26 नए कोरोना पॉजीटिव मिले
Kanpur

यूपी: कानपुर में 24 घंटे में 26 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव और चार नए हॉटस्पॉट, सभी को सील कर सैनिटाइजेशन शुरू

20 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में शासन की रिपोर्ट के बाद लॉकडाउन को लेकर बढ़ी सख्ती, 41 केस दर्ज

20 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

लॉकडाउन के बीच प्रयागराज में आज से खुलेंगे दफ्तर, बैठेंगे अफसर, शुरू होगा हाईवे निर्माण

20 अप्रैल 2020

अपने घरों को रवाना छात्र-छात्राएं
Agra

ऑपरेशन कोटा: घर जाने की खुशी में खिले छात्र-छात्राओं के चेहरे, परिवार से मिलने को दिखे बेताब

20 अप्रैल 2020

कुसुमी स्थित सरोजनी इंटर कालेज में कोटा राजस्थान से आए प्रतियोगी छात्रों को घर भेजने के लिए पहुंचे अधिकारी।
Pratapgarh

CoronaVirus: काेटा में फंसे छात्र घर पहुंचे ताे चूमी धरती, छलक पड़े खुशी के आंसू

19 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

CoronaVirus: कोटा से आए 792 छात्र-छात्राओं के साथ 804 का रैपिड टेस्ट, रिपोर्ट निगेटिव

19 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Prayagraj

एसआरएन अस्पताल में गर्भवती महिला सहित तीन लोगों की मौत, कोरोना की जांच में रिपोर्ट आई निगेटिव

19 अप्रैल 2020

e-commerce
Prayagraj

ई-कामर्स कंपनियों पर लगी रोक से व्यापारी गदगद, पीएम और वित्त मंत्री के प्रति जताया आभार

19 अप्रैल 2020

सांकेतिक फोटो
Prayagraj

CoronaVirus: घबराएं नहीं, पर्याप्त है हाइड्रॉक्सी क्लोरोक्वीन का स्टाक

19 अप्रैल 2020

सीएसएन कालेज में छात्रा की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी
Kanpur

कोटा से आए 21 छात्रों की हुई थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, रैपिड जांच किट के परीक्षण के बाद होगें होम क्वारंटीन

19 अप्रैल 2020

झोपड़ी में आग से जिंदा जले मासूम भाई बहन
Kanpur

यूपी: चूल्हे की चिंगारी से झोपड़ी में आग, जिंदा जले मासूम भाई-बहन, घर लौटे माता पिता को मिली लाशें

19 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के बाद जलजमाव।
बारिश के बाद जलजमाव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आंधी आने के वजह से टूटा होर्डींग।
आंधी आने के वजह से टूटा होर्डींग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited