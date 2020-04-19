शहर चुनें

Gorakhpur Lockdown: कैसे थमेगी इन लापरवाह लोगों के वाहनों की पहिया, बेवजह घर से निकल रहे लोग, तस्वीरो में देखें पल- पल की अपडेट

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर, Updated Sun, 19 Apr 2020 04:23 PM IST
gorakhpur news
1 of 14
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना की महामारी के चुनौतियों से बचाव के लिए लॉकडाउन किया गया है। ऐसे में पुलिस प्रशासन लोगों की जरूरतों को पूरा करने के लिए हर प्रयास कर रही है। गोरखपुर में ऑनलाइन पोर्टल पर सभी जरूरत के सामान उपलब्ध कराए गए हैं। घरों तक सिलिंडर पहुंचाए जा रहे हैं।

इन सबके बाद भी कुछ लोग लापरवाही करने से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। बेवजह घर से बाहर निकल रहे हैं। जबकि पुलिस आसपास के जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिलने के बाद सतर्क हो गई है। शहर में बिना जांच के किसी को आने की अनुमति नहीं दी जा रही है।

zindagi jaari hai gorakhpur lockdown update coronavirus coronavirus in gorakhpur gorakhpur police lockdown news

