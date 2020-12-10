शहर चुनें
Gorakhpur Fog: गोरखपुर में कोहरे के संग बढ़ी ठंड, कल से मिल सकती है राहत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Thu, 10 Dec 2020 12:05 PM IST
Gorakhpur fog - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में कोहरे का सितम बीते 48 घंटे से जारी है। गुरुवार सुबह कोहरा थोड़ा कम था लेकिन रह रहकर यह बढ़ रहा है। सूरज भगवान थोड़ी देर के लिए दर्शन दिए लेकिन उन्हें बादलों ने छुपा लिया।

 
