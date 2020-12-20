शहर चुनें
सिपाही भर्ती परीक्षा: ठंड में परेशान हो गए अभ्यर्थी, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे काटा समय

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sun, 20 Dec 2020 12:01 PM IST
police exam
1 of 5
police exam - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उप्र पुलिस में फायरमैन, जेल वार्डर, घुड़सवार के लिए हुई सिपाही परीक्षा में शनिवार को 17776 अभ्यर्थी गैरहाजिर रहे। 12512 अभ्यर्थियों ने परीक्षा दी। वहीं रविवार को भी कड़ाके की ठंड में अभ्यर्थी सड़क पर ठिठुरते मिले।
