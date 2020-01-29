शहर चुनें

ई-टिकट के धंधे के सरगना हामिद ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, ऑडियो भेज किए कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, बस्ती, Updated Wed, 29 Jan 2020 06:29 PM IST
hamid ashraf
1 of 5
hamid ashraf - फोटो : amarujala
अवैध ट्रेन ई-टिकट के धंधे के जरिए टेरर फंडिंग के मामले में जांच एजेंसियां जिस हामिद अशरफ को तलाश रही हैं, उसने मीडिया के लिए ऑडियो जारी कर खुद के बेकसूर बताया है। हामिद का कहना है कि उसके साथ रहे गोंडा निवासी शमशेर और सलमान उसे फंसा रहे हैं। उसने यह ऑडियो अपने मामा मो. सलीम के जरिए जारी किया है। ऑडियो में हामिद ने डीजी आरपीएफ को मेल भेजने से इनकार किया है। कहा है कि वह डीजी का मोबाइल नंबर और ई-मेल आईडी तलाश रहा है, जिससे कि साक्ष्य भेजकर खुद को निर्दोष साबित कर सके।
e ticketing irtc hamid ashraf terror funding illigal e ticket gorakhpur railway basti rpf
hamid ashraf
hamid ashraf - फोटो : amarujala
hamid ashraf
hamid ashraf - फोटो : amarujala
डीजी अरुण कुमार, गिरोह का सरगना हामिद अशरफ।
डीजी अरुण कुमार, गिरोह का सरगना हामिद अशरफ। - फोटो : amarujala
तीनों आरोपी।
तीनों आरोपी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
hamid ashraf
hamid ashraf - फोटो : amarujala
