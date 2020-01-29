ई-टिकट के धंधे के सरगना हामिद ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, ऑडियो भेज किए कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

{"_id":"5e3181038ebc3e4af95d9288","slug":"e-ticketing-mastermind-hamid-ashraf-first-time-release-audio-clip-says-he-is-innocent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908-\u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0939\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0940, \u0911\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
hamid ashraf
- फोटो : amarujala
{"_id":"5e3181038ebc3e4af95d9288","slug":"e-ticketing-mastermind-hamid-ashraf-first-time-release-audio-clip-says-he-is-innocent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908-\u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0939\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0940, \u0911\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
hamid ashraf
- फोटो : amarujala
{"_id":"5e3181038ebc3e4af95d9288","slug":"e-ticketing-mastermind-hamid-ashraf-first-time-release-audio-clip-says-he-is-innocent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908-\u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0939\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0940, \u0911\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डीजी अरुण कुमार, गिरोह का सरगना हामिद अशरफ।
- फोटो : amarujala
{"_id":"5e3181038ebc3e4af95d9288","slug":"e-ticketing-mastermind-hamid-ashraf-first-time-release-audio-clip-says-he-is-innocent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908-\u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0939\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0940, \u0911\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तीनों आरोपी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5e3181038ebc3e4af95d9288","slug":"e-ticketing-mastermind-hamid-ashraf-first-time-release-audio-clip-says-he-is-innocent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908-\u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0939\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0940, \u0911\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
hamid ashraf
- फोटो : amarujala