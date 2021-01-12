शहर चुनें
इन देशी-विदेशी डॉग्स ने मैदान पर बिखेरा जलवा, तस्वीरें देखकर हो जाएंगे खुश

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 12 Jan 2021 02:35 PM IST
डॉग शो।
1 of 5
डॉग शो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर महोत्सव के पहले दिन दमदार मसल्स, मजबूत छाती, तेज नजरें, नुकीले दांत व हर आहट पर चौकन्ना दिखने वाले स्वान डॉग शो में दिखाई दिए। बता दें कि इस बार गोरखपुर महोत्सव दो दिन चलेगा। पहले ही दिन डॉग शो ने लोगों का दिल जीत लिया।
city & states gorakhpur dog show gorakhpur mahotsav 2021 gorakhpur mahotsav mahotsav 2021 latest photos डॉग शो गोरखपुर

डॉग शो।
डॉग शो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर महोत्सव।
गोरखपुर महोत्सव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
डॉग शो।
डॉग शो। - फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
डॉग शो।
डॉग शो। - फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
डॉग शो।
डॉग शो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
