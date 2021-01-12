शहर चुनें
गोरखपुर महोत्सव का हुआ भव्य आगाज, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 12 Jan 2021 02:19 PM IST
गोरखपुर महोत्सव।
गोरखपुर महोत्सव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
दो दिवसीय गोरखपुर महोत्सव का शनिवार को भव्य आगाज मंगलवार को हुआ। महोत्सव के शुभारंभ दीप जलाकर किया गया। इस दौरान कृषि मंत्री सूर्य प्रताप शाही, सांसद रवि किशन, मेयर सीताराम जायसवाल व अन्य मौजूद रहे।
गोरखपुर महोत्सव।
