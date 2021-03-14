शहर चुनें

यूपी का यह विश्वविद्यालय डूबते तारों की चाल पर करेगा शोध, सुलझेंगी अनकही पहेलिया

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Sun, 14 Mar 2021 11:36 AM IST
तारों पर खोज।
तारों पर खोज। - फोटो : Pixabay
अंतरिक्ष की दुनिया रहस्यों से भरी हुई है। तारों और ग्रहों की काफी जानकारियों से हम अब भी अनभिज्ञ हैं। अंतरिक्ष अध्ययन आधुनिक विज्ञान का महत्वपूर्ण विषय है। दीनदयाल उपाध्याय गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय के दो शिक्षक तारों की दुनिया के रहस्यों पर शोध करेंगे।
बाएं डॉ. राजेश कुमार और दाएं प्रो. सुधीर कुमार श्रीवास्तव।
बाएं डॉ. राजेश कुमार और दाएं प्रो. सुधीर कुमार श्रीवास्तव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
DDU gorakhpur
DDU gorakhpur - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सौरमंडल के ग्रह (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
सौरमंडल के ग्रह (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : Pixabay
सौरमंडल
सौरमंडल - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
