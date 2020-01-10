शहर चुनें

who is that person, that made police beaten video, four police man suspend

कौन है वो शख्स? जिसने वीडियो बना उजागर की यूपी पुलिस की करतूत, चार हुए सस्पेंड

सुनील कुमार सिंह, अमर उजाला, देवरिया, Updated Fri, 10 Jan 2020 04:35 PM IST
थाने में युवक की बेरहमी से पिटाई करते पुलिसकर्मी।
1 of 5
थाने में युवक की बेरहमी से पिटाई करते पुलिसकर्मी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में युवक की पिटाई करते वीडियो वायरल होने पर भले ही एसएसपी ने चार पुलिसवालों को निलंबित कर दिया हो, लेकिन सवाल ये पैदा होता है कि थाने के अंदर वीडियो किसने बना लिया? अनुमान है कि पुलिस की पिटाई का वायरल हुआ वीडियो किसी पुलिसकर्मी ने ही बनाया होगा। क्योंकि इतने इत्मीनान से अन्य कोई बाहरी व्यक्ति वीडियो नहीं बना सकता है।
police man beaten video viral uttar pradesh police up police police man suspand
थाने में युवक की बेरहमी से पिटाई करते पुलिसकर्मी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में युवक की बेरहमी से पिटाई करते पुलिसकर्मी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में युवक की बेरहमी से पिटाई करते पुलिसकर्मी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में युवक की बेरहमी से पिटाई करते पुलिसकर्मी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में युवक की बेरहमी से पिटाई करते पुलिसकर्मी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
