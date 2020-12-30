शहर चुनें
special story of husband and son brutal murder by wife with lover

पिता की मौत का मंजर देख मां की गोद में छिप गया था मासूम, नहीं पता था वही बन जाएगी कातिल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Wed, 30 Dec 2020 03:36 PM IST
अपने पति और बेटे के साथ अर्चना यादव।(फाइल)
1 of 5
अपने पति और बेटे के साथ अर्चना यादव।(फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
आज हम आपको एक ऐसी सच्ची घटना के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जिसे जानकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे। एक महिला ने चार साल पहले अपने प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर अपने पति और एकलौते बेटे को मौत की नींद सुला दी थी। 17 अक्टूबर 2020 को दोनों आरोपियों को उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई गई थी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें पूरी कहानी...
crime gorakhpur uttar pradesh special murder story brutal murder story lover killed husband gorakhpur 2020 latest crime murder of husband crime news in hindi gorakhpur news
श्रीप्रकाश शुक्ला। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के डॉन श्रीप्रकाश शुक्ला के नाम से कांपता था पूरा पूर्वांचल, इस बंदूक के दमपर मचाया था आतंक

30 दिसंबर 2020

भारतीय संसद।
Gorakhpur

इस अभिनेता को संसद में 'ड्रग्स' के खिलाफ बोलना पड़ा महंगा, हाथ से गईं सात से अधिक फिल्में

30 दिसंबर 2020

बलराम अपहरण हत्याकांड (फाइल फोटो)।
Gorakhpur

एक करोड़ की फिरौती के लिए मासूम को दी थी दर्दनाक मौत, शव देखकर रो पड़े थे अधिकारी

29 दिसंबर 2020

सीसीटीवी फटेज में वारदात कैद
Agra

हरेश पचौरी हत्याकांड: शूटर सचिन कंजा पर 25 हजार का इनाम घोषित, पेशेवर अपराधी की तलाश में जुटी पुलिस

30 दिसंबर 2020

शिखा दुबे हत्याकांड। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

जिस प्यार को पाने के लिए रची थी मौत की खतरनाक साजिश, ऐसे हुआ था उसका अंत

29 दिसंबर 2020

अपने पति और बेटे के साथ अर्चना यादव।(फाइल)
अपने पति और बेटे के साथ अर्चना यादव।(फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अर्चना यादव और पुलिस के गिरफ्त में प्रेमी अजय यादव।
अर्चना यादव और पुलिस के गिरफ्त में प्रेमी अजय यादव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पति और मासूम बेटे की हत्या में अर्चना और उसके प्रेमी को उम्रकैद।
पति और मासूम बेटे की हत्या में अर्चना और उसके प्रेमी को उम्रकैद। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अर्चना यादव।(फाइल)
अर्चना यादव।(फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पुलिस के गिरफ्त में अजय यादव।
पुलिस के गिरफ्त में अजय यादव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
