पिता की मौत का मंजर देख मां की गोद में छिप गया था मासूम, नहीं पता था वही बन जाएगी कातिल

{"_id":"5fec5018cab59209604a45fb","slug":"special-story-of-husband-and-son-brutal-murder-by-wife-with-lover","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
अपने पति और बेटे के साथ अर्चना यादव।(फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fec5018cab59209604a45fb","slug":"special-story-of-husband-and-son-brutal-murder-by-wife-with-lover","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
अर्चना यादव और पुलिस के गिरफ्त में प्रेमी अजय यादव।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fec5018cab59209604a45fb","slug":"special-story-of-husband-and-son-brutal-murder-by-wife-with-lover","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
पति और मासूम बेटे की हत्या में अर्चना और उसके प्रेमी को उम्रकैद।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fec5018cab59209604a45fb","slug":"special-story-of-husband-and-son-brutal-murder-by-wife-with-lover","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
अर्चना यादव।(फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fec5018cab59209604a45fb","slug":"special-story-of-husband-and-son-brutal-murder-by-wife-with-lover","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
पुलिस के गिरफ्त में अजय यादव।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।