Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Deoria ›   family shocked after shot dead Customer service center operator and looted five lakh rupees in deoria

यूपी: गोलियों से भूना भाई का शव देख फफक पड़ा युवक, बोला- 'सिर से उठ गया पिता का साया'

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, गौरीबाजार/देसही देवरिया।, Updated Thu, 19 Nov 2020 10:50 AM IST
रोते- बिलखते परिजन व घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस।
1 of 5
रोते- बिलखते परिजन व घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के देवरिया जिले में बुधवार को दिनदहाड़े गोली मारकर हत्या करने के बाद लूट की घटना ने पूरे इलाके में सनसनी फैला दी। रामपुर कारखाना थाना क्षेत्र के जिगनी बाजार निवासी सर्वेश्वर हर दिन की तरह बुधवार को भी अपने काम के सिलसिले में घर से हंसी खुशी निकला था। दोपहर में उसकी मौत की खबर मिलते ही घर में कोहराम मच गया। मां शशिप्रभा देवी, पत्नी बबीता देवी, छोटे भाई तारकेश्वर के पैरों तले जमीन खिसक गई। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़िए पूरा मामला...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
रोते- बिलखते परिजन व घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस।
रोते- बिलखते परिजन व घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
भाई की मौत के बाद विलाप करता तारकेश्वर और वहां मौजूद पुलिस।(इनसेट में मृतक की फाइल फोटो)
भाई की मौत के बाद विलाप करता तारकेश्वर और वहां मौजूद पुलिस।(इनसेट में मृतक की फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रोते-बिलखते परिजनों को ढांढस बांधते लोग।
रोते-बिलखते परिजनों को ढांढस बांधते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रोते-बिलखते मृतक के भाई से पूछताछ करती पुलिस।
रोते-बिलखते मृतक के भाई से पूछताछ करती पुलिस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
घटनास्थल पर छानबीन करती पुलिस व रोते बिलखते परिजन।
घटनास्थल पर छानबीन करती पुलिस व रोते बिलखते परिजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
