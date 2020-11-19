यूपी: गोलियों से भूना भाई का शव देख फफक पड़ा युवक, बोला- 'सिर से उठ गया पिता का साया'

{"_id":"5fb5f8ec8ebc3e9b881765a0","slug":"family-shocked-after-shot-dead-customer-service-center-operator-and-looted-five-lakh-rupees-in-deoria","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0928\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092b\u092b\u0915 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- '\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
रोते- बिलखते परिजन व घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
भाई की मौत के बाद विलाप करता तारकेश्वर और वहां मौजूद पुलिस।(इनसेट में मृतक की फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रोते-बिलखते परिजनों को ढांढस बांधते लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रोते-बिलखते मृतक के भाई से पूछताछ करती पुलिस।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
घटनास्थल पर छानबीन करती पुलिस व रोते बिलखते परिजन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।