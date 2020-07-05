शहर चुनें
Chandra Grahan july 2020 updates today lunar eclipse timing and effect Astronomical event today

Chandra Grahan 2020: साल का तीसरा चंद्र ग्रहण शुरू, जानिए कहां दिखाई देगा यह ग्रहण, कैसा होगा इसका प्रभाव

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sun, 05 Jul 2020 09:11 AM IST
Astronomical event
1 of 5
Astronomical event - फोटो : Social media
इस साल का तीसरा चंद्र ग्रहण शुरू हो गया है। एक महीने में ही लगने वाला यह तीसरा ग्रहण है। यह वास्तविक चंद्र ग्रहण न होकर एक उपच्छाया चंद्र ग्रहण है। उपच्छाया चंद्र ग्रहण को धार्मिक लिहाज से बहुत अधिक मान्यता नहीं दी जाती है।
chandra grahan 2020 lunar eclipse 2020 grahan 2020 chandra grahan july 2020 lunar eclipse 2020 time

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Astronomical event
Astronomical event - फोटो : Social media
Astronomical event
Astronomical event - फोटो : social media
Lunar Eclipse
Lunar Eclipse - फोटो : ANI
Astronomical event
Astronomical event - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Astronomical event
Astronomical event
