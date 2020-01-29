शहर चुनें

गोरखपुर में बंद का मिलाजुला असर, देवरिया बाइपास पर जाम देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Wed, 29 Jan 2020 11:58 AM IST
बंद से लगा जमा।
बंद से लगा जमा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बहुजन क्रांति मोर्चा के बुधवार को गोरखपुर बंद की प्रस्तावित कॉल का मिला जुला असर देखने को मिल रहा है। कहीं तो दुकानें खुली हैं, जबकि कहीं दुकानें बंद नजर आ रही हैं। वहीं, सुरक्षा को लेकर पुलिस ने बीती रात से ही सड़क पर गश्त शुरू कर दी थी।

सीएए (नागरिकता संशोधन कानून) के विरोध में बहुजन क्रांति मोर्चा ने बुधवार को बंद का ऐलान किया है। मंगलवार की शाम पुलिस अधिकारियों ने बैठक कर बंदी के प्रभाव व सुरक्षा-व्यवस्था की समीक्षा की। शहर के संवेदनशील इलाकों में थानेदार व चौकी प्रभारियों की ड्यूटी लगा दी गई है।

देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट..
बंद से लगा जमा।
बंद से लगा जमा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देवरिया बाईपास के पास लगा जाम।
देवरिया बाईपास के पास लगा जाम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बड़ी मस्जिद के पास शाहरुफ में बंद दुकानें।
बड़ी मस्जिद के पास शाहरुफ में बंद दुकानें। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएए के समर्थन में हवन पूजन करते लोग।
सीएए के समर्थन में हवन पूजन करते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
