गोरखपुर में बंद का मिलाजुला असर, देवरिया बाइपास पर जाम देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

{"_id":"5e3121fc8ebc3e4b3f5c1f0e","slug":"bharat-bandh-gorakhpur-real-time-update-gorakhpur-latest-news-update-date-29-january-2020","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0907\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बंद से लगा जमा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
देवरिया बाईपास के पास लगा जाम।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बड़ी मस्जिद के पास शाहरुफ में बंद दुकानें।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएए के समर्थन में हवन पूजन करते लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला