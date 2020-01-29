शहर चुनें

क्या है कोरोना वायरस? कैसे फैलता है, क्या हैं लक्ष्ण और कैसे करें बचाव, इन देशों में न जाएं

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Wed, 29 Jan 2020 07:41 PM IST
नेपाल बार्डर पर विदेश से आ रहे पर्यटकों की जांच करते डाक्टर।
नेपाल बार्डर पर विदेश से आ रहे पर्यटकों की जांच करते डाक्टर।
कोरोना वायरस कई वायरसों का एक समूह है, पशुओं में यह वायरस पाया जाना सामान्य है। इस वायरस को वैज्ञानिक जूनैटिक नाम से भी पुकारते हैं इसका अर्थ होता है पशुओं से मनुष्य में फैलने वाला वायरस। यह वायरस संक्रमित व्यक्ति के छींकने या खांसने से हवा में फैलता है।

संक्रमित व्यक्ति को छूने और हाथ मिलाने से भी यह वायरस दूसरे व्यक्ति को चपेट में ले लेता है। ऐसी सतह जिस पर वायरस हो उसे छूने के बाद यदि आप अपने मुंह, आंख या नाक को छूते हैं।

क्या हैं लक्षण
नाक बहना, सिर दर्द, खांसी, गले में खराश दर्द, बुखार, तबीयत ठीक  नहीं लगना। बुजुर्ग बच्चों और ऐसे लोग जिनकी रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता कमजोर है के लिए यह वायरस खतरनाक हो सकता है। इन लोगों को न्यूमोनिया और दमा भी हो सकता है।
corona virus corona virus symptoms heath department cmo advisary gorakhpur news
