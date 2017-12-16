Download App
कटरीना को छोड़, 'नागिन' के साथ 'दिल दिया गल्ला' गा रहे सलमान खान

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 07:34 PM IST
salman khan dance on dil diyan gallan, but this time not with katrina kaif

सलमान खान और कटरीना कैफ की फिल्म टाइगर जिंदा है जल्द ही रिलीज होने वाली है। इस फिल्म का लोगों को बेसब्री से इंतजार है, लेकिन सलमान अपनी हीरोइन कटरीना को छोड़ किसी और के साथ दिल दिया गल्ला गाने पर डांस कर रहे हैं। ये कोई और नहीं बल्कि सलमान की फेवरेट मौनी रॉय है।

