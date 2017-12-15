Download App
आपका शहर Close

Bigg Boss 11: सलमान खान के बर्थडे पर घरवालों के लिए डबल डोज, एंट्री लेगी 'नागिन'

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com - Presented by :शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 04:02 PM IST
Mouni Roy to enter Bigg Boss house to celebrate Salman Khan birthday

हर बार सलमान खान अपने बर्थडे पर कुछ नया करते हैं। लेकिन इस बार उनके खास दिन को और भी खास बनाने के लिए बिग बॉस ने भी अपनी कमर कस ली है। खबरों की मानें तो सलमान के बर्थडे पर इस बार घर में ऐसी मेहमान जाएंगी जिन्हें भाईजान भी काफी पसंद करते हैं।

पढे़ं- एक मिनट की परफॉर्मेंस के लिए प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने लिए 1 करोड़, पूरी कीमत जान उड़ जाएंगे होश

Comments

Browse By Tags

bigg boss 11 mouni roy salman khan television

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

सभी एग्जिट पोल में गुजरात में भाजपा को एकतरफा बहुमत, कांग्रेस का 'हाथ' खाली

exit polls of gujarat election 2017, know about BJP-Congress Seats
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

BIGG BOSS 11: अर्शी का प्यार नहीं, 'बैल बुद्धि' को निकालने की हो रही बड़ी साजिश

bigg boss 11 weekend ka vaar elimination round hiten and luv tyagi
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी ने खोला शिल्पा का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा राज, भड़क उठीं हिना

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan reveals Shilpa Shinde secret to Hina Khan
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी के अंतरवस्‍त्रों पर हिना की घटिया बात सुन लव और‌ प्रियांक ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्‍शन

hina khan exposed infront of arshi khan about telling lie her inner wear
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

अनुष्‍का-विराट की हनीमून फोटो पर 1 घंटे में 9 लाख से ज्यादा लाइक, तेजी से हो रही वायरल

virat kohli and anushka sharma first honeymoon photo viral on social media
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

इंतजार खत्म! अमिताभ बच्चन नहीं ये अभिनेता करेगा बाल ठाकरे की बायोपिक

nawazuddin siddiqui is all set be part of a biopic on bal thackeray
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

बॉलीवुड की इस हसीना को देख आपके छूट जाएंगे पसीने

ESHA GUPTA POST INSTAGRAM VIDEO SWEATING DURING WORKOUT IN GYM 0:31
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!