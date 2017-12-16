Download App
आपका शहर Close

BIGG BOSS 11: अर्शी पर बरसे सलमान, बोले- 'तुमने शिल्पा को कैप्टन क्यों नहीं बनने दिया'

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अरविंद

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 05:48 PM IST
salman asked to arshi over shilpa captaincy in bigg boss 11

बिग बॉस 11 में आखिर वही हुआ जिसका सबको इंतजार था। ये तो खैर सभी जानते हैं कि सलमान शो में शिल्पा शिंदे को सबसे ज्यादा पसंद करते हैं और इनके पीछे किसी भी कंटेस्टेंट को लताड़ लगाने में पीछे नहीं हटते...चलिए आपको बताते हैं अब कौन चढ़ा सलमान के हत्थे..

Comments

Browse By Tags

bigg boss 11 arshi khan shilpa shinde weekend ka vaar More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

छोटे से राहुल गांधी और कंधे पर पहाड़ सा बोझ, ये हैं उनके सामने बड़ी चुनौतियां

Many challenges to the party in front of congress president Rahul Gandhi
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

Bigg Boss 11: सपना चौधरी के बाद एक और चौंकाने वाला फैसला, घर से बेघर हो गया ये विनर कंटेस्टेंट

Hiten Tejwani eliminated fromSalman Khan show bigg boss
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: सबसे कमजोर कंटेस्टेंट को 'मोहब्बत' करेगी सेफ और 2 वजहें भी जान लीजिए

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Luv Tyagi safe this week because of Hina Khan connection
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

ये है मोहब्बतें: होने वाली है 'ईशी मां' की मौत, लेकिन खुशखबरी साथ में सुनिए

yeh hai mohabbatein: ishi maa will soon die, but there is a twist
  • रविवार, 10 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

BIGG BOSS 11: इन दो कंटेस्टेंट की वजह से पलट गया पूरा खेल, कोई भी हो सकता है बाहर

all contestants of bigg boss 11 will be nominated for the next week
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: सपना चौधरी के बाद एक और चौंकाने वाला फैसला, घर से बेघर हो गया ये विनर कंटेस्टेंट

Hiten Tejwani eliminated fromSalman Khan show bigg boss
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: सबसे कमजोर कंटेस्टेंट को 'मोहब्बत' करेगी सेफ और 2 वजहें भी जान लीजिए

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Luv Tyagi safe this week because of Hina Khan connection
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!