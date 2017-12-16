BIGG BOSS 11: अर्शी पर बरसे सलमान, बोले- 'तुमने शिल्पा को कैप्टन क्यों नहीं बनने दिया'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
salman asked to arshi over shilpa captaincy in bigg boss 11{"_id":"5a350f1a4f1c1b68678c22e9","slug":"salman-asked-to-arshi-over-shilpa-captaincy-in-bigg-boss-11","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BIGG BOSS 11: \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0924\u0941\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
बिग बॉस 11 में आखिर वही हुआ जिसका सबको इंतजार था। ये तो खैर सभी जानते हैं कि सलमान शो में शिल्पा शिंदे को सबसे ज्यादा पसंद करते हैं और इनके पीछे किसी भी कंटेस्टेंट को लताड़ लगाने में पीछे नहीं हटते...चलिए आपको बताते हैं अब कौन चढ़ा सलमान के हत्थे..
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.