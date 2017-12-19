Bigg Boss 11: सांड के बाद शिल्पा को बोला 40 साल की बुढ्ढी, दोस्त ने किया ऐसा कमेंट
बिग बॉस के घर से भले ही हर सप्ताह कोई न कोई बाहर निकल जाता हो लेकिन अगर घर में किसी की चर्चा हो रही है तो वो है विकास गुप्ता और शिल्पा शिंदे की। विकास और शिल्पा बिग बॉस की शुरुआत से ही चर्चा का विषय बने हुए है। पहले दोनों आपसी लड़ाई के चलते सुर्खियों में थे और अब अपसी दोस्ती के चलते। वैसे हितेन के घर से बाहर जाने के बाद से विकास और शिल्पा के बीच थोड़ी अनबन चल रही है लेकिन अब विकास गुप्ता के एक फैन ने भी अपना आपा खो दिया है और शिल्पा के लिए एक गंदा कमेंट कर दिया है।
