Bigg Boss 11: हितेन के बाद फिर होगा चौंकाने वाला फैसला, अब एक नहीं दो होंगे OUT

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 04:57 PM IST
bigg boss 11 now arshi and aakash may out from the show

बिग बॉस के सीजन 11 की टीआरपी को बढ़ाने के लिए शो के मेकर्स कुछ भी करने को तैयार हैं। सपना-हितेन के बेघर होने के बाद अब फिर चौंकाने वाला फैसला होगा। इस बार एक नहीं बल्कि एक साथ दो कंटेस्टेंट घर से बेघर होंगे। गौर हो कि हिना को छोड़कर घर के सभी सदस्य नॉमीनेट हैं, ऐसे में ये होगा स्वाभाविक है।

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
