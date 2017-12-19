Bigg Boss 11: हितेन के बाद फिर होगा चौंकाने वाला फैसला, अब एक नहीं दो होंगे OUT
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
bigg boss 11 now arshi and aakash may out from the show{"_id":"5a38dd294f1c1ba7678c2885","slug":"bigg-boss-11-now-arshi-and-aakash-may-out-from-the-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0939\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 OUT","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
बिग बॉस के सीजन 11 की टीआरपी को बढ़ाने के लिए शो के मेकर्स कुछ भी करने को तैयार हैं। सपना-हितेन के बेघर होने के बाद अब फिर चौंकाने वाला फैसला होगा। इस बार एक नहीं बल्कि एक साथ दो कंटेस्टेंट घर से बेघर होंगे। गौर हो कि हिना को छोड़कर घर के सभी सदस्य नॉमीनेट हैं, ऐसे में ये होगा स्वाभाविक है।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.