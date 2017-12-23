बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
योगी के नोएडा पहुंचते ही हो गया पंगा, भाजपा समर्थकों ने पुलिस-प्रशासन के विरोध में इसलिए लगाए नारे
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 10:53 AM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के 25 दिसंबर को होने वाले कार्यक्रम की तैयारियों का जायजा लेने शनिवार को यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ नोएडा पहुंचे। इस दौरान कई जगहों पर अव्यवस्थाएं देखने को मिलीं। आलम यह था कि डीएम-एसएसपी तक की नेताओं से नोकझोंक हुई और विरोध में नेताओं ने पुलिस-प्रशासन के विरोध में नारे भी लगाए।
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
