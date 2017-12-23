बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नोएडा आकर CM योगी फ्लैट बायर्स को दे गए उनको ये गिफ्ट
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 10:54 AM IST
मुख्यमंत्री बनने के बाद शनिवार को पहली बार नोएडा आए योगी आदित्यनाथ ने फ्लैट बायर्स के लिए बड़ी राहत की घोषणा की है। मुख्यमंत्री ने बताया कि 31 दिसंबर तक 40 हजार बायर्स को फ्लैटों पर कब्जा मिल जाएगा।
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
