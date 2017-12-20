बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तो इस वजह से सैफीना ने सादगी से मनाया तैमूर का पहला जन्मदिन, देखें PICS
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
view photos of taimur's first birthday
{"_id":"5a3aa3ef4f1c1bc8678c2ab6","slug":"view-photos-of-taimur-s-first-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947\u00a0\u0938\u0948\u092b\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947\u00a0\u0938\u093e\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e\u00a0\u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 PICS","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 11:24 PM IST
Photo Credit: प्रेमचंद पालमी
फिल्म अभिनेता सैफ अली खान और करीना कपूर ने बुधवार को अपने बेटे तैमूर का जन्मदिन पटौदी स्थित इब्राहिम पैलेस में सादगी से मनाया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59b8fe164f1c1bf07f8b6919","slug":"pradyuman-thakur-murder-gardener-reveals-new-secret-about-main-accused-ashok","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59b76f254f1c1bf07f8b62e4","slug":"pradyuman-thakur-murder-case-eye-witness-reveals-many-secrets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0926\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0927\u094b\u090f \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!