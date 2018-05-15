शहर चुनें

दलित युवती को बनाया बंधक फिर धर्मपरिवर्तन के बाद की गोमांस खिलाने और दुष्कर्म की कोशिश

मेवात, Updated Tue, 15 May 2018 12:30 PM IST
लड़की का धर्म परिवर्तन कर की दुष्कर्म की कोशिश
मेवात के पुन्हाना खंड में 13 वर्षीया दलित किशोरी को बंधक बनाकर रखने, उसका धर्म परिवर्तन कराने, दुष्कर्म की कोशिश व 40 हजार रुपये में उसे एक बुजुर्ग को बेचने की कोशिश करने का मामला सामने आया है।
