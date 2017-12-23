अय्याश बाबा के घिनौने काम से परेशान थे लोग, कहा- अभिचार के अड्डे थे
{"_id":"5a3e75a04f1c1b86698c361f","slug":"people-in-neighbor-were-done-with-the-things-happened-inside-the-hermitage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"अय्याश बाबा के घिनौने काम से परेशान थे लोग, कहा- अभिचार के अड्डे थे","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोहिणी के विजय विहार स्थित आध्यात्मिक विश्वविद्यालय के बाद अब द्वारका मोड़ का आश्रम भी चर्चा में है। हालांकि आश्रम में रहने वाली महिलाएं सभी आरोपों को गलत ठहरा रही हैं। उनका कहना है कि बाबा को फंसाने की साजिश रची जा रही है।
