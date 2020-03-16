शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
निर्भया केस: दोषियों के परिवार की नई तिकड़म, राष्ट्रपति से कहा-मरने के सिवा कोई रास्ता नहीं, हमें...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 16 Mar 2020 09:52 AM IST
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के दोषियों के परिजनों ने संयुक्त रूप से राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद को पत्र लिखकर इच्छा मृत्यु की मांग की है। परिजनों ने राष्ट्रपति से अनुरोध किया है कि जब उनके बेटों की दया याचिकाएं खारिज कर दी गई हैं तो उनके पास अब मरने के अलावा कोई रास्ता नहीं है, चूंकि उनके बेटे ही उनका सहारा है। मांगपत्र की प्रति को दोषियों की ओर से निर्भया के माता-पिता को भी भेजी गई है।
 
nirbhaya case supreme court nirbhaya case update

nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी कॉलोनी में रहते हैं दोषियों के परिवार
इसी कॉलोनी में रहते हैं दोषियों के परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इस कॉलोनी में रहते हैं दोषियों के परिवार
इस कॉलोनी में रहते हैं दोषियों के परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
