Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Hello I am speaking from Karnataka coronavirus has reached my locality

हैलो...मैं कर्नाटक से बोल रहा हूं, मेरे मोहल्ले में पहुंच गया कोरोना वायरस, अब क्या करूं

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली  , Updated Mon, 16 Mar 2020 08:35 AM IST
coronavirus
coronavirus - फोटो : अमर उजाला/सोशल मीडिया
हैलो...मैं कर्नाटक से बोल रहा हूं। मेरे मोहल्ले में भी कोरोना पहुंच गया है। मेरे घर में मां और पत्नी को बुखार है, अब मैं क्या करूं? कहीं हमें भी कोरोना तो नहीं है। अब मैं इलाज कराने कहां जाऊं? कोरोना वायरस को लेकर ये सवाल अक्सर केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय की हेल्पलाइन पर पूछे जा रहे हैं। हर किसी को कोरोना वायरस को लेकर घबराहट है, लेकिन हेल्पलाइन पर 12-12 घंटे की शिफ्ट में बैठे कर्मचारी उनकी पूरी मदद कर रहे हैं।
