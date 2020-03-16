हैलो...मैं कर्नाटक से बोल रहा हूं, मेरे मोहल्ले में पहुंच गया कोरोना वायरस, अब क्या करूं

{"_id":"5e6eece28ebc3ea4d47ad36d","slug":"hello-i-am-speaking-from-karnataka-coronavirus-has-reached-my-locality","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0948\u0932\u094b...\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0942\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
coronavirus
- फोटो : अमर उजाला/सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e6eece28ebc3ea4d47ad36d","slug":"hello-i-am-speaking-from-karnataka-coronavirus-has-reached-my-locality","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0948\u0932\u094b...\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0942\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5e6eece28ebc3ea4d47ad36d","slug":"hello-i-am-speaking-from-karnataka-coronavirus-has-reached-my-locality","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0948\u0932\u094b...\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0942\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5e6eece28ebc3ea4d47ad36d","slug":"hello-i-am-speaking-from-karnataka-coronavirus-has-reached-my-locality","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0948\u0932\u094b...\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0942\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोरोनावायरस (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5e6eece28ebc3ea4d47ad36d","slug":"hello-i-am-speaking-from-karnataka-coronavirus-has-reached-my-locality","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0948\u0932\u094b...\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0942\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नई दिल्ली के सफदरजंग अस्पताल के बाहर एक दवा की दुकान पर कोरोनावायरस से बचाव के लिए मास्क पहने हुए लोग।
- फोटो : PTI