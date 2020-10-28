शहर चुनें
निकिता हत्याकांड: तौसीफ की मां ने फोन पर कहा था-अब तुमसे शादी कौन करेगा, धर्म बदल लो और...

कैलाश गठवाल, अमर उजाला, बल्लभगढ़, Updated Wed, 28 Oct 2020 09:07 AM IST
nikita murder case
1 of 9
nikita murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फरीदाबाद के बल्लभगढ़ की बीकॉम अंतिम वर्ष की छात्रा निकिता तोमर उर्फ नीतू पर आरोपी तौसीफ के परिवार की तरफ से धर्म परिवर्तन का दबाव था। दो साल पहले तौसीफ ने शादी की नीयत उसका अपहरण भी कर लिया था। आरोपी की मां भी निकिता के दिमाग में एक दबाव बनाए हुई थी कि तुम तौसीफ से शादी कर लो। इन सब के बावजूद वह अपने स्कूल व कॉलेज में लगातार टॉप करती रही। उसे प्रशासनिक अधिकारी बनने की धुन सवार थी।
 
city & states delhi ncr faridabad haryana nikita tomar murder case nikita tomar nikita tomar faridabad

nikita murder case
nikita murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक निकिता का फाइल फोटो
मृतक निकिता का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीड़ ने किया रोड जाम
भीड़ ने किया रोड जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nikita murder case
nikita murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
विलाप करते हुए परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
विलाप करते हुए परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्याकांड का सीसीटीवी फुटेज
हत्याकांड का सीसीटीवी फुटेज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीड़ ने किया रोड जाम
भीड़ ने किया रोड जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
