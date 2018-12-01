शहर चुनें

किसान मार्चः हक चाहिए, खैरात नहीं, तस्वीरों में देखिए संसद कूच से लेकर विपक्ष की एकजुटता तक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 01 Dec 2018 01:04 PM IST
kisan march
1 of 25
ऑल इंडिया किसान संघर्ष कोर्डिनेशन कमेटी के बैनर तले किसानों के संसद कूच के चलते शुक्रवार सुबह नई दिल्ली व मध्य दिल्ली जाम हो गई। किसानों की भीड़ को देखते हुए दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस को कई मार्गों को बंद करना पड़ा। इससे वाहनों की लंबी लाइनें लग गई थीं। कई जगह ट्रैफिक को परिवर्तित करना पड़ा।
kisan rally kisan march farmers agitation farmers protest in delhi latest news
