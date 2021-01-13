शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   Muradnagar Cremation Ground Accident News SIT recorded statements after confronting the accused SIT also recorded the statements of PWD engineer

श्मशान घाट हादसा: आरोपियों का आमना-सामना करा एसआईटी ने जाना कमीशन का खेल, सच जानकर अधिकारी हैरान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गाजियाबाद, Updated Wed, 13 Jan 2021 09:18 AM IST
Muradnagar Cremation Ground Accident News
1 of 5
Muradnagar Cremation Ground Accident News - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद जिले के मुरादनगर के श्मशान घाट की छत गिरने से 24 लोगों की मौत के मामले की जांच कर रही एसआईटी मंगलवार को भी डासना जेल पहुंची। एसआईटी ने ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी, संजय गर्ग और सुपरवाइजर आशीष के बयान दर्ज किए। इसके बाद जेल में बंद निलंबित ईओ निहारिका सिंह समेत सभी पांचों आरोपियों का आमना-सामना कराकर कमीशन का खेल जाना। 
city & states ghaziabad ghaziabad police cremation ground accident news

Muradnagar Cremation Ground Accident News
Muradnagar Cremation Ground Accident News - फोटो : अमर उजाला
