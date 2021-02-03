Kisan Andolan: गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किले में तब्दील, 12 घेरे में लगाए बैरियर, कटीले तार और सड़क पर कील भी लगाईं

{"_id":"601a25a78ebc3ee6fe143b5e","slug":"kisan-andolan-delhi-police-set-up-barriers-in-12-circles-at-ghazipur-border-farmers-protest-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kisan Andolan: \u0917\u093e\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u092c\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0932, 12 \u0918\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u092c\u0948\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930, \u0915\u091f\u0940\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940\u0932 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पुलिस ने की बैरिकेडिंग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Farmers protest
- फोटो : हिमांशु सोनी
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पुलिस ने लगाई कील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पुलिस ने की बैरिकेडिंग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पुलिस ने की बैरिकेडिंग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने गाजीपुर बॉर्डर के आसपास की खुदाई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला