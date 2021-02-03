विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   Delhi Kisan Andolan News: kisan andolan delhi Police set up barriers in 12 circles at Ghazipur border farmers protest see photos

Kisan Andolan: गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किले में तब्दील, 12 घेरे में लगाए बैरियर, कटीले तार और सड़क पर कील भी लगाईं

Sharukh khan
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गाजियाबाद Published by: शाहरुख खान
Updated Wed, 03 Feb 2021 11:57 AM IST
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पुलिस ने की बैरिकेडिंग
1 of 6
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पुलिस ने की बैरिकेडिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी गेट पर चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के आसपास पुलिस ने सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए हैं। बैरिकेडिंग लगाकर उन पर पुलिस बल तैनात कर दिया है। गाजीपुर दिल्ली की ओर पुलिस ने सभी 14 लेन बंद कर 12 घेरे में बैरियर लगाकर तार लगा दिए हैं। इसके साथ ही सड़क पर कील भी लगाई है। लिंकरोड, गौड़ ग्रीन एवेन्यू कट और खोड़ा कट पर बैरियर लगाकर पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया है। वहीं, दिल्ली गाजीपुर सर्विस रोड पर बन रहे सीएनजी पंप के पीछे खाली जमीन पर गड्ढा खोद दिया गया है।  
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states ghaziabad ghazipur border kisan andolan delhi farmers protest farmers protest delhi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Weather is changing rapidly in Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

यूपी: फरवरी के शुरू में ही मौसम ने दिखाए मार्च की तरह तेवर, बोझ लगने लगे गर्म कपड़े

3 फरवरी 2021

हरेश पचौरी का फाइल फोटो
Agra

हरेश पचौरी हत्याकांड: आगरा पुलिस दबिश देती रही, दिल्ली में गिरफ्तार हो गया शूटर सचिन कंजा

3 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
London Confidential Review: महामारी के बीच बनी पहली फिल्म में मौनी रॉय ने दिखाया कमाल
Zee 5

London Confidential Review: महामारी के बीच बनी पहली फिल्म में मौनी रॉय ने दिखाया कमाल
जींद महापंचायत में टूटा मंच।
Haryana

जींद में महापंचायत का मंच धड़ाम, टिकैत बोले-भाग्यवानों के मंच टूटते हैं, देखें तस्वीरें

3 फरवरी 2021

मंगलौर में किसान महापंचायत में पहुंचे नरेश टिकैत
Dehradun

किसान महापंचायत: मंगलौर में हजारों किसानों ने कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ भरी हुंकार, नरेश टिकैत भी पहुंचे, तस्वीरें... 

3 फरवरी 2021

इस कालाष्टमी, प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी व्यापार के क्षेत्र में सफलता
Puja

इस कालाष्टमी, प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी व्यापार के क्षेत्र में सफलता
खाप पंचायत
Chandigarh

आखिर क्या हैं ये खाप पंचायत और महापंचायत, जानिए इनके क्षेत्रीय प्रभाव के बारे में

3 फरवरी 2021

आगरा: युवतियों को ले जाती पुलिस
Agra

आगरा: रंगरेलियां मनाने के लिए घंटे के हिसाब से मिलता था होटल में कमरा, और भी कई खुलासे

3 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पुलिस ने की बैरिकेडिंग
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पुलिस ने की बैरिकेडिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Farmers protest
Farmers protest - फोटो : हिमांशु सोनी
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पुलिस ने लगाई कील
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पुलिस ने लगाई कील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पुलिस ने की बैरिकेडिंग
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पुलिस ने की बैरिकेडिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पुलिस ने की बैरिकेडिंग
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पुलिस ने की बैरिकेडिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने गाजीपुर बॉर्डर के आसपास की खुदाई
पुलिस ने गाजीपुर बॉर्डर के आसपास की खुदाई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X