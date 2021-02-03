विज्ञापन
बुलंदशहर हादसा: पीएसी जवान के सिर पर सजना था सेहरा, लेकिन ‘रूठ गई जिंदगी’ और मौत ने मार दिया झपट्टा

Sharukh khan
विकास वत्स, अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर Published by: शाहरुख खान
Updated Wed, 03 Feb 2021 11:29 AM IST
प्रवीण कर्दम की फाइल फोटो और पुलिस अधिकारी
प्रवीण कर्दम की फाइल फोटो और पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अभी तो वर्दी पहन कर इतराना आया था, ड्यूटी निभाना आया था। परिजन उनके सिर पर सेहरा सजाने का ख्वाब संजो रहे थे। लेकिन, इससे पहले ही दोनों जवानों की जिंदगी उनसे रूठ गई। मंगलवार तड़के हुए हादसे में दोनों जवानों की मौत ने उनके परिजनों की खुशियों को मातम में बदल दिया। हादसे में जान गंवाने वाले पीएसी जवान प्रवीण के परिजनों ने बताया कि चार महीने बाद प्रवीण की शादी होने वाली थी।   
प्रवीण कर्दम की फाइल फोटो और पुलिस अधिकारी
प्रवीण कर्दम की फाइल फोटो
जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि
जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि
परिजनों से बात करते हुए पुलिस अधिकारी
जानकारी करते हुए पुलिस अधिकारी
