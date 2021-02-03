बुलंदशहर हादसा: पीएसी जवान के सिर पर सजना था सेहरा, लेकिन ‘रूठ गई जिंदगी’ और मौत ने मार दिया झपट्टा

{"_id":"601a3bac8ebc3e20ab017490","slug":"bulandshahr-road-accident-pac-jawan-praveen-was-going-to-get-married-after-four-months","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0902\u0926\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u2018\u0930\u0942\u0920 \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940\u2019 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091d\u092a\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रवीण कर्दम की फाइल फोटो और पुलिस अधिकारी
प्रवीण कर्दम की फाइल फोटो
जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि
जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि
परिजनों से बात करते हुए पुलिस अधिकारी
जानकारी करते हुए पुलिस अधिकारी
