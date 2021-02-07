शहर चुनें

ghaziabad double murders case Stained stone brutality of incident is telling folded knife

गाजियाबाद डबल मर्डर: रिश्ते के परिवार ने ही उजाड़ दिया घर, खून से सना पत्थर और मुड़ा हुआ चाकू बयां कर रहा नृशंसता

Sharukh khan
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गाजियाबाद Published by: शाहरुख खान
Updated Sun, 07 Feb 2021 11:48 AM IST
ghaziabad murder
1 of 6
ghaziabad murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के गाजियाबाद जिले में हापुड़ रोड स्थित गोविंदपुरम से सटी सरस्वती विहार कॉलोनी में शनिवार रात करीब नौ बजे दिल दहला देने वाली घटना हुई। महिला और किशोरी की धारदार हथियार से हत्या कर दी। जबकि तीन बच्चों को गंभीर रूप से घायल कर दिया, जिन्हें निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। 
city & states ghaziabad murder in ghaziabad double murders case double murders in ghaziabad

ghaziabad murder
ghaziabad murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करते अधिकारी
जांच करते अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद बिखरा सामान
घटना के बाद बिखरा सामान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करते अधिकारी
जांच करते अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल बच्ची
घायल बच्ची - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करते अधिकारी
जांच करते अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
