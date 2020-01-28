शहर चुनें

Delhi › Delhi NCR › Gaurav chandel murder case big revealing car parked in Dasna before Mussoorie by miscreants

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड: आरोपी उमेश ने बताया बड़ा सच, मसूरी से पहले तीन दिन यहां खड़ी की थी कार

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, ग्रेटर नोएडा/हापुड़, Updated Tue, 28 Jan 2020 09:54 AM IST
ग्रेटर नोएडा के बहुचर्चित गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड मामले में हापुड़ और ग्रेटर नोएडा पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी है। रविवार शाम दोनों जिलों की पुलिस ने मिर्ची गैंग के सरगना आशू जाट की पत्नी पूनम और गैंग के सक्रिय सदस्य उमेश को धौलाना क्षेत्र में पकड़ा। मौके पर उमेश एक दरोगा की पिस्टल छीनकर भागने लगा। पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ के बाद दोबारा उसे दबोच लिया। उमेश के दोनों पैरों में गोली लगी है। वहीं, मिर्ची गैंग का सरगना आशू जाट अभी फरार है। 
gaurav chandel crime in noida noida police ghaziabad police hapur police
