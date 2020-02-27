दिल्ली हिंसा: डोभाल के सामने फूटा लोगों का गुस्सा, एनएसए ने कहा-इंशाअल्लाह अब कुछ नहीं होगा

{"_id":"5e5737ee8ebc3ef3fa5c6dfa","slug":"delhi-violence-national-security-advisor-ajit-doval-called-on-the-victims","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e: \u0921\u094b\u092d\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u090f\u0928\u090f\u0938\u090f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u0907\u0902\u0936\u093e\u0905\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939 \u0905\u092c \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लोगों से मिलते हुए अजीत डोभाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अजीत डोभाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अजीत डोभाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोगोंसे मिलते हुए अजीत डोभाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अजीत डोभाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Delhi violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला