हाड़ कंपा देने वाली ठंड के साथ मनेगा नए साल का जश्न, दिल्ली में आज पारा 3 डिग्री तक पहुंचने के आसार

{"_id":"5fecd6268ebc3e3eb07fba4f","slug":"delhi-ncr-weather-update-new-year-celebration-with-cold-mercury-dips-upto-3-degree-celsius-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e 3 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fecd6268ebc3e3eb07fba4f","slug":"delhi-ncr-weather-update-new-year-celebration-with-cold-mercury-dips-upto-3-degree-celsius-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e 3 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शीतलहर का प्रकोप जारी है
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5fecd6268ebc3e3eb07fba4f","slug":"delhi-ncr-weather-update-new-year-celebration-with-cold-mercury-dips-upto-3-degree-celsius-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e 3 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठंड के चलते अलाव जलाकर हाथ सेंकते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fecd6268ebc3e3eb07fba4f","slug":"delhi-ncr-weather-update-new-year-celebration-with-cold-mercury-dips-upto-3-degree-celsius-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e 3 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fecd6268ebc3e3eb07fba4f","slug":"delhi-ncr-weather-update-new-year-celebration-with-cold-mercury-dips-upto-3-degree-celsius-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e 3 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला