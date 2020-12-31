शहर चुनें
हाड़ कंपा देने वाली ठंड के साथ मनेगा नए साल का जश्न, दिल्ली में आज पारा 3 डिग्री तक पहुंचने के आसार

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 31 Dec 2020 01:03 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैदानी इलाकों में चल रही बर्फीली हवाओं ने दिल्ली में ठंड के टॉर्चर को बढ़ा दिया है। अब लोगों के नए साल का जश्न हाड़ कंपा देने वाली ठंड के साथ मनेगा। मौसम विभाग ने साल के अंतिम दिन यानी आज न्यूनतम पारा तीन डिग्री तक पहुंचने की संभावना व्यक्त की है। बुधवार को भी हाड़ गला देने वाली ठंड ने परेशान किया। ठंड बढ़ने के कारण न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से तीन डिग्री कम 3.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। 
 
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शीतलहर का प्रकोप जारी है
शीतलहर का प्रकोप जारी है - फोटो : PTI
ठंड के चलते अलाव जलाकर हाथ सेंकते लोग
ठंड के चलते अलाव जलाकर हाथ सेंकते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
