भारत में कोई भी बम धमाका खाली न जाए, आईएस चीफ और आतंकी की चैटिंग में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

{"_id":"5f486e091110ce69553e65bb","slug":"delhi-isis-terrorist-abu-yusuf-terrorist-abdullah-basit-and-india-chief-of-is-chatting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f, \u0906\u0908\u090f\u0938 \u091a\u0940\u092b \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0948\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f486e091110ce69553e65bb","slug":"delhi-isis-terrorist-abu-yusuf-terrorist-abdullah-basit-and-india-chief-of-is-chatting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f, \u0906\u0908\u090f\u0938 \u091a\u0940\u092b \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0948\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गिरफ्तार आतंकी अबु युसूफ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f486e091110ce69553e65bb","slug":"delhi-isis-terrorist-abu-yusuf-terrorist-abdullah-basit-and-india-chief-of-is-chatting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f, \u0906\u0908\u090f\u0938 \u091a\u0940\u092b \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0948\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f486e091110ce69553e65bb","slug":"delhi-isis-terrorist-abu-yusuf-terrorist-abdullah-basit-and-india-chief-of-is-chatting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f, \u0906\u0908\u090f\u0938 \u091a\u0940\u092b \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0948\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Abu yusuf
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f486e091110ce69553e65bb","slug":"delhi-isis-terrorist-abu-yusuf-terrorist-abdullah-basit-and-india-chief-of-is-chatting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f, \u0906\u0908\u090f\u0938 \u091a\u0940\u092b \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0948\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f486e091110ce69553e65bb","slug":"delhi-isis-terrorist-abu-yusuf-terrorist-abdullah-basit-and-india-chief-of-is-chatting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f, \u0906\u0908\u090f\u0938 \u091a\u0940\u092b \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0948\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आतंकी यूसुफ के घर से बरामद विस्फोटक व अन्य सामान
- फोटो : एएनआई
{"_id":"5f486e091110ce69553e65bb","slug":"delhi-isis-terrorist-abu-yusuf-terrorist-abdullah-basit-and-india-chief-of-is-chatting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f, \u0906\u0908\u090f\u0938 \u091a\u0940\u092b \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0948\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जहांजेब सामी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला