अबू युसूफ ने खोला चौंकाने वाला, बताया आईएस के पूरे प्लान का खौफनाक सच, अधिकारियों के उड़े होश

पुरुषोत्तम वर्मा, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 28 Aug 2020 07:49 AM IST
isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
1 of 5
isis terrorist Abu Yusuf - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आतंकी संगठन इस्लामिक स्टेट (आईएस) द्वारा भारत में आतंकी हमले के इनपुट्स अभी भी बने हुए हैं। सीएए-एनआरसी, धारा-370 और राममंदिर को लेकर आईएस बहुत ज्यादा बौखलाया हुआ है। आईएस की पूरे भारत में करीब 100 जगहों पर एक साथ आतंकी धमाका कराने की साजिश थी। मार्च महीने में जामिया नगर, दिल्ली से आईएस के आतंकी जहांजेब व उसकी पत्नी हिना ने आईएस की इस साजिश का खुलासा किया था और अब अबू यूसुफ ने भी इस ओर इशारा किया है। 
delhi police encounter delhi isis arrest isis terrorist abu yusuf

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
isis terrorist Abu Yusuf - फोटो : अमर उजाला
