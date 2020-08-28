अबू युसूफ ने खोला चौंकाने वाला, बताया आईएस के पूरे प्लान का खौफनाक सच, अधिकारियों के उड़े होश

{"_id":"5f4869c1791747310d7ed5c4","slug":"big-revealing-by-delhi-isis-terrorist-abu-yusuf-told-the-complete-plan-to-detonate-of-isis","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c\u0942 \u092f\u0941\u0938\u0942\u092b \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0908\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u091a, \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f4869c1791747310d7ed5c4","slug":"big-revealing-by-delhi-isis-terrorist-abu-yusuf-told-the-complete-plan-to-detonate-of-isis","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c\u0942 \u092f\u0941\u0938\u0942\u092b \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0908\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u091a, \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f4869c1791747310d7ed5c4","slug":"big-revealing-by-delhi-isis-terrorist-abu-yusuf-told-the-complete-plan-to-detonate-of-isis","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c\u0942 \u092f\u0941\u0938\u0942\u092b \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0908\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u091a, \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गिरफ्तार आतंकी अबु युसूफ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f4869c1791747310d7ed5c4","slug":"big-revealing-by-delhi-isis-terrorist-abu-yusuf-told-the-complete-plan-to-detonate-of-isis","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c\u0942 \u092f\u0941\u0938\u0942\u092b \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0908\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u091a, \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Abu yusuf
- फोटो : अमर उजाला