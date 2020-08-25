शहर चुनें
आईएस आतंकी: एक और नया खुलासा, डेढ साल से एयरगन से शूटिंग की प्रेक्टिस कर रहा था अबू यूसुफ

पुरुषोत्तम वर्मा, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 25 Aug 2020 08:18 AM IST
isis terrorist abu yusuf
isis terrorist abu yusuf - फोटो : अमर उजाला/एएनआई
दिल्ली के करोलबाग इलाके के रिज रोड से मुठभेड़ के बाद गिरफ्तार किए गए आईएस आतंक मो. मुस्तकीम खान उर्फ अबू यूसुफ ने पूछताछ में जो खुलासे किए हैं वह सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के कान खड़े कर देने वाले हैं। दिल्ली में बम धमाका कर तबाही मचाने के बाद आतंकी किसी नेता की टॉरगेट किलिंग करता। 
 
delhi police encounter delhi isis arrest isis terrorist abu yusuf

isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
Delhi NCR

अबू यूसुफ के खुलासे से सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के हुए कान खड़े, बम धमाके करने के बाद किसी नेता की करता हत्या

25 अगस्त 2020

आतंकी के पास से बरामद सामान
Delhi NCR

उत्तराखंड में छत से गिरने के बाद शुरू हुआ था अबू यूसुफ के आतंकी बनने का सिलसिला, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

24 अगस्त 2020

दिल्ली ISIS आतंकवादी अबू यूसुफ
Delhi NCR

नौ घंटे जेहादी वीडियो देखता था आईएस आतंकी अबू यूसुफ, तकरीरें सुनकर व्हाट्सएप पर करता था इस शख्स से बात

24 अगस्त 2020

दिल्ली आईएसआईएस आतंकवादी अबू यूसुफ:
Lucknow

आईएस संदिग्ध आतंकी की पत्नी का बड़ा खुलासा, अल्लाह का वास्ता देकर करा देता था चुप, विरोध पर..

24 अगस्त 2020

गिरफ्तार आतंकी अबु युसूफ
Lucknow

बड़ा खुलासा: शहादत मिले या हिजरत, घर से फैसला करके निकला था आईएस आतंकी अबू यूसुफ

24 अगस्त 2020

isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
Lucknow

आतंकी यूसुफ ने बेटे के नाम पर बनाई थी आईडी, अच्छे कपड़े पहनना, महंगे जूते और चश्मे का भी है शौकीन

24 अगस्त 2020

