palwal psycho killer arrested with the help of his father in law as he gives information to police
क‌िसी अपने के चलते पुल‌िस की गिरफ्त में आया दो घंटे में 6 हत्याएं करने वाला साइको किलर

अनूप पराशर/अमर उजाला, पलवल, Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 05:23 PM IST
हर‌ियाणा के पलवल में 2018 की पहली रात को ज‌िस साइको ‌क‌िलर ने लोगों को में दहशत भर दी उसे ग‌िरफ्तार करवाने में उसके एक बहुत करीबी शख्स का हाथ था। उसकी करीबी की सूचना पर ही साइको क‌िलर नरेश धनखड़ को मंगलवार सुबह ग‌िरफ्तार क‌‌िया गया।
