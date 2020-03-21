शहर चुनें

शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन में शामिल एक व्यक्ति कोरोना संदिग्ध, महिलाएं अब भी हटने को नहीं तैयार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 21 Mar 2020 08:38 PM IST
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाएं
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहीन बाग धरने में शामिल होने वाले एक व्यक्ति को कोरोना संदिग्ध पाया गया है। यह व्यक्ति दो महीने से प्रदर्शन में शामिल होने के लिए लगातार पहुंच रहा था। इस संदिग्ध को जहांगीरपुरी के ईदगाह इलाके का रहने वाला बताया जा रहा है। 
 
shaheen bagh corona virus suspect shaheen bagh protesters

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाएं
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जामिया में प्रदर्शन करती महिलाएं
जामिया में प्रदर्शन करती महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाएं
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहीन बाग की प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाएं
शाहीन बाग की प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाएं - फोटो : Amar Ujala
शाहीन बाग
शाहीन बाग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
