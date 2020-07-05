तस्वीरों में देखिए गुरुग्राम के कंटेनमेंट जोन की बदहाली, कंधों पर अस्पताल पहुंच रहे हैं मरीज

{"_id":"5f019866fd35d60d2a75f7f1","slug":"containment-zones-in-gurugram-madanpuri-area-people-not-getting-proper-facilities","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u091c\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0939\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0915\u0902\u0927\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुग्राम में कंटेनमेंट जोन की बदहाली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f019866fd35d60d2a75f7f1","slug":"containment-zones-in-gurugram-madanpuri-area-people-not-getting-proper-facilities","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u091c\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0939\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0915\u0902\u0927\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कंधे पर मरीज को लेकर जाता युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f019866fd35d60d2a75f7f1","slug":"containment-zones-in-gurugram-madanpuri-area-people-not-getting-proper-facilities","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u091c\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0939\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0915\u0902\u0927\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कंधे पर मरीज को लेकर जाता व्यक्ति
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f019866fd35d60d2a75f7f1","slug":"containment-zones-in-gurugram-madanpuri-area-people-not-getting-proper-facilities","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u091c\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0939\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0915\u0902\u0927\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीलिंग के बाद भी आते जाते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f019866fd35d60d2a75f7f1","slug":"containment-zones-in-gurugram-madanpuri-area-people-not-getting-proper-facilities","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u091c\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0939\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0915\u0902\u0927\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कंटेनमेंट जोन में खुली दुकानें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला