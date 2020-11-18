शहर चुनें
अनूपशहर प्रकरण: ‘बिटिया’ बनना चाहती थी जज, लेकिन पहले ही ‘हार गई जिंदगी’ मिट्टी में दफन हुआ सपना

राजमोहन वार्ष्णेय, अमर उजाला, अनूपशहर/बुलंदशहर, Updated Wed, 18 Nov 2020 10:35 AM IST
anoopshahr suicide
1 of 5
anoopshahr suicide - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुलंदशहर जिले के अनूपशहर थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव में सोमवार को सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता युवती की आत्महत्या के बाद पुलिस ने एक्शन लिया। पुलिस ने दुष्कर्म के मुख्य आरोपी को हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। साथ ही उसे न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेज दिया है। 
 
anoopshahr suicide
anoopshahr suicide - फोटो : अमर उजाला
