विधायक की बेटी से शादी के नाम पर 'धोखा', जानिए क्या है अजितेश की सगाई का असली सच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरेली, Updated Sun, 14 Jul 2019 01:05 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विधायक राजेश मिश्रा उर्फ पप्पू भरतौल की बेटी साक्षी के कथित पति अजितेश के बारे में काफी खुलासे हो रहे हैं। साक्षी के MLA पिता राजेश मिश्रा भरतौल ने दावा किया था कि अजितेश की पहले भी सगाई हो चुकी है, जोकि सही साबित हुआ। अजितेश की पहले भोपाल की एक युवती से सगाई हो चुकी थी। सगाई का असली सच जानने के लिए भोपाल में उस लड़की के पिता से सच जानने की कोशिश की गई, जिसकी बेटी से सगाई हुई और टूट गई।

 
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विधायक राजेश मिश्रा का दावा
विधायक राजेश मिश्रा का दावा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विधायक राजेश मिश्रा
विधायक राजेश मिश्रा - फोटो : facebook
विधायक पप्पू भरतौल
विधायक पप्पू भरतौल - फोटो : facebook
साक्षी मिश्रा
साक्षी मिश्रा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
