विधायक की बेटी से शादी के नाम पर 'धोखा', जानिए क्या है अजितेश की सगाई का असली सच

{"_id":"5d2adb3b8ebc3e6ce97e9f9d","slug":"big-revealing-about-ajitesh-kumar-engagement-mla-rajesh-mishra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 '\u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u091c\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d2adb3b8ebc3e6ce97e9f9d","slug":"big-revealing-about-ajitesh-kumar-engagement-mla-rajesh-mishra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 '\u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u091c\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विधायक राजेश मिश्रा का दावा
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d2adb3b8ebc3e6ce97e9f9d","slug":"big-revealing-about-ajitesh-kumar-engagement-mla-rajesh-mishra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 '\u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u091c\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विधायक राजेश मिश्रा
- फोटो : facebook
{"_id":"5d2adb3b8ebc3e6ce97e9f9d","slug":"big-revealing-about-ajitesh-kumar-engagement-mla-rajesh-mishra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 '\u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u091c\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विधायक पप्पू भरतौल
- फोटो : facebook
{"_id":"5d2adb3b8ebc3e6ce97e9f9d","slug":"big-revealing-about-ajitesh-kumar-engagement-mla-rajesh-mishra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 '\u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u091c\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
साक्षी मिश्रा
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया