Another new big reveling about Inamul Haq Used to talk on telegram see photos

जेहादी इनामुल हक को लेकर एक और नया खुलासा, टेलीग्राम पर चलती थी आतंक की पाठशाला

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बरेली, Updated Mon, 22 Jun 2020 08:11 AM IST
inamul haq
1 of 5
inamul haq - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बरेली के कटघर इलाके से दबोचा गया आतंकी संगठन अंसार गजवत उल हिंद संगठन का जेहादी इनामुल हक सोशल मीडिया पर अलग-अलग नामों की आईडी से एकाउंट चलाता था। इन्हीं के जरिये वह मुस्लिम युवाओं को भड़काने के साथ उन्हें राष्ट्र विरोधी गतिविधियों के लिए उकसाने की कोशिश करता था। 
 
inamul haq al qaeda agent inamul haq zakir musa kamlesh tiwari

