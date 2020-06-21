शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Inamul Haq was go to PoK for terrorist training Al-Qaeda flag was placed on Facebook profile see photos

आतंकी ट्रेनिंग के लिए पीओके जाने वाला था इनामुल, फेसबुक प्रोफाइल पर लगा रखा था अलकायदा का झंडा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बरेली, Updated Sun, 21 Jun 2020 10:52 AM IST
inamul haq
inamul haq - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बरेली शहर से उठाए गए इनामुल हक से लखनऊ में एटीएस की पूछताछ में लगातार चौंकाने वाले खुलासे हो रहे हैं। एटीएस के सूत्र दावा कर रहे हैं कि इनामुल हक अलकायदा के संगठन अंसार गजवत उल हिंद की खुराफाती सोच से प्रभावित शख्स है और इस जेहादी संगठन के लिए बतौर स्लीपिंग मॉड्यूल्स काम कर रहा था। वह आतंकी प्रशिक्षण लेने के लिए जल्द ही पीओके जाने वाला था।
inamul haq al qaeda agent inamul haq zakir musa kamlesh tiwari

inamul haq
Inamul haq
Inamul haq
inamul haq
inamul haq
Inamul haq
जाकिर मूसा
