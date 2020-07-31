शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Another cyber fraud: blow up 1 million from the account

एक और साइबर ठगीः फोन रखते ही खाते से उड़ाए 10 लाख ...और ये बनाया बहाना 

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली   , Updated Fri, 31 Jul 2020 04:54 AM IST
साइबर सुरक्षा
साइबर सुरक्षा - फोटो : AMAR UJALA
मध्य दिल्ली के हौजकाजी इलाके में साइबर ठगों ने कारोबारी के खाते से दस लाख रुपये उड़ा लिये। आरोपी ने पीड़ित को ग्राहक बनकर कॉल किया। फोन पर ही माल बुक कराने के बाद आरोपी ने पीड़ित से उसका खाता नंबर और पेटीएम नंबर पूछा। 
 
delhi crime fraud in delhi cyber crime

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

