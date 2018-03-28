शहर चुनें

महिला के सीने में तमंचा अड़ा कर दरिंदे ने बनाया हवस का शिकार

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 06:54 PM IST
1 of 4
यूपी के महाेबा जिले में एक युवक ने महिला के तमंचा अड़ा कर उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। महिला के विराेध करने पर युवक उसे जान से मारने की धमकी देते हुए भाग निकला। पीडि़ता ने थाने में मदद की गुहार लगाई ताे उसकी एक ना सुनी गई। 
 
 
