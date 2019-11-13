शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   Swarnahar of lamps from Sangam to Balua Ghat Baradari

संगम से लेकर बलुआ घाट बारादरी तक दीपों का स्वर्णहार

अमर उजाना ब्यूरा, न्यूज डेस्क, प्र्यागराज, Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 02:08 AM IST
dev deepawali
dev deepawali - फोटो : prayagraj
संगम से लेकर बलुआ घाट की बारादरी तक दीपमालाओं के  स्वर्णहार गूंथे गए
dev deepawali 2019 prayagraj diya ganga aarti kartik purnima
dev deepawali
dev deepawali - फोटो : prayagraj
देव दीपवली
देव दीपवली - फोटो : prayagraj
dev deepawali
dev deepawali - फोटो : prayagraj
देव दीपावली
देव दीपावली - फोटो : prayagraj
देव दीपावली
देव दीपावली - फोटो : prayagraj
dev deepawali
dev deepawali - फोटो : prayagraj
देव दीपावली
देव दीपावली - फोटो : prayagraj
देव दीपावली
देव दीपावली - फोटो : prayagraj
देव दीपवाली
देव दीपवाली - फोटो : prayagraj
