बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c85f4d8bdec22141a4a0b43","slug":"womens-run-on-road-in-red-saree-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: \u091c\u092c \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Photos: जब लाल रंग की साड़ी पहनकर सड़क पर भागने लगीं महिलाएं, देखते रह गए लोग
रूबी सिंह, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 11 Mar 2019 11:23 AM IST
नजारा देखते ही बना, जब लाल रंग साड़ी पहनकर कई महिलाएं सड़कों पर भागती नजर आईं। एक बार तो लोग मामला समझ ही नहीं पाए। तस्वीरों में जानिए आखिर क्या था मामला।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5c85f4d8bdec22141a4a0b43","slug":"womens-run-on-road-in-red-saree-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: \u091c\u092c \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c85f4d8bdec22141a4a0b43","slug":"womens-run-on-road-in-red-saree-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: \u091c\u092c \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c85f4d8bdec22141a4a0b43","slug":"womens-run-on-road-in-red-saree-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: \u091c\u092c \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c85f4d8bdec22141a4a0b43","slug":"womens-run-on-road-in-red-saree-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: \u091c\u092c \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c85f4d8bdec22141a4a0b43","slug":"womens-run-on-road-in-red-saree-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: \u091c\u092c \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c85f4d8bdec22141a4a0b43","slug":"womens-run-on-road-in-red-saree-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: \u091c\u092c \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c85f4d8bdec22141a4a0b43","slug":"womens-run-on-road-in-red-saree-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: \u091c\u092c \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c85f4d8bdec22141a4a0b43","slug":"womens-run-on-road-in-red-saree-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: \u091c\u092c \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.