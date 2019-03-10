शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Indian Fast Bowler Siddarth Kaul Tied in Knot with Harsimran Kaur, Virat Kohli in Reception

आईपीएल से ठीक पहले टीम इंडिया के इस धुआंधार बॉलर ने रचाई शादी, रिसेप्शन में पहुंची 'विराट' टीम

दीपक शाही, अमर उजाला, जीरकपुर, Updated Sun, 10 Mar 2019 10:17 AM IST
सिद्धार्थ कौल की शादी
1 of 5
आईपीएल से ठीक पहले टीम इंडिया के एक धुआंधार बॉलर ने शादी रचा ली हे। रिसेप्शन में भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम और कप्तान विराट कोहली पहुंचे तो सब देखते ही रह गए, देखिए तस्वीरें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

विवाह
Chandigarh

सरहद पर तनावः पाकिस्तानी युवती को हिंदुस्तानी युवक से हुआ प्यार, और कर ली शादी...यूं लिए लावां

9 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Kanpur

चुनावी दंगल: कांग्रेस से सलमान को टिकट मिलने पर गरमाई सियासत, सपा-बसपा और भाजपा का है ये हाल

9 मार्च 2019

कब और किस दिशा में बनेगा करियर? जानिये हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

कब और किस दिशा में बनेगा करियर? जानिये हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
shahi shadi
Varanasi

ताजमहल पर दूल्हे ने दुल्हन को पहनाई जयमाला, सपना चौधरी के ठुमकों ने शाही शादी को बनाया यादगार

10 मार्च 2019

विक्रमादित्य सिंह
Shimla

तस्वीरें: शाही अंदाज में निकली पूर्व सीएम वीरभद्र के बेटे विक्रमादित्य सिंह की बरात

9 मार्च 2019

काफी लम्बे समय तक नौकरी के बिना रहना पड़ता है ? ऐसा होता है जब रोजगार में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
ज्योतिष समाधान

काफी लम्बे समय तक नौकरी के बिना रहना पड़ता है ? ऐसा होता है जब रोजगार में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
murder
Delhi NCR

घर में थे पिता और भाई के शव, बेटी देने गई बोर्ड का पेपर, घर लौटकर दी मुखाग्नि

8 मार्च 2019

मेरठ बवाल
Meerut

तस्वीरों की जुबानी, मेरठ बवाल की कहानी..., देखें कैसे भीड़ के सिर चढ़कर बोली 'अराजकता' 

7 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

मेरठ बवाल
Meerut

दंगा भड़काने की थी बड़ी साजिश, मेरठ में धार्मिक स्थल फूंका, देखें बवाल की ये 23 तस्वीरें

7 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

यूपी: एक साल में तीसरा हादसा, पैराशूट न खुलने से गई एक और पैराट्रूपर की जान

8 मार्च 2019

कब और किस दिशा में बनेगा करियर? जानिये हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

कब और किस दिशा में बनेगा करियर? जानिये हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
anuj chaudhary
Meerut

यूपी के इस पुलिस अफसर को देखकर छूटते हैं अपराधियों के पसीने, बॉडी पर आप भी हो जाएंगे फिदा

9 मार्च 2019

ट्रेन
Chandigarh

खूबसूरत वादियां और पटरियों पर दौड़ा ओपन विंडो रेस्टोरेंट, खूबियां ऐसी सफर किए बिना नहीं रहेंगे

9 मार्च 2019

काफी लम्बे समय तक नौकरी के बिना रहना पड़ता है ? ऐसा होता है जब रोजगार में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
ज्योतिष समाधान

काफी लम्बे समय तक नौकरी के बिना रहना पड़ता है ? ऐसा होता है जब रोजगार में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
मेरठ बवाल
Meerut

हे भगवान! दंगे की आग में झुलसने से बच गया मेरठ, देखें बवाल की हर तस्वीर

7 मार्च 2019

मेरठ बवाल
Meerut

बड़ा खुलासा, मेरठ बवाल में शामिल शख्स बताया जा रहा भाजपा कार्यकर्ता, महानगर अध्यक्ष ने झाड़ा पल्ला

9 मार्च 2019

मेरठ बवाल
Meerut

बवाल के बाद मेरठ में हालात तनावपूर्ण, चप्पे-चप्पे पर फोर्स तैनात, बवाल की असली वजह आई सामने

6 मार्च 2019

लखनऊ मेट्रो
Lucknow

42 मिनट में मुंशीपुलिया से एयरपोर्ट तक पहुंचाएगी मेट्रो, यहां देखें- कहां से कहां तक कितना किराया

9 मार्च 2019

dead Mice found in flour supplied in depots of himachal
Shimla

डिपुओं में सप्लाई होने वाले आटे में मिले मरे चूहे, मंत्री के औचक निरीक्षण में खुलासा

9 मार्च 2019

india vs australia
Chandigarh

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम आज पहुंचेगी चंडीगढ़, कल के मैच में पड़ सकता खलल, ये रही वजह

9 मार्च 2019

big decisions of himachal cabinet meeting held on 06 march in shimla
Shimla

हिमाचल कैबिनेट ने शिक्षकों को दिया बड़ा तोहफा, 350 पदों को भरने की मंजूरी, जानिए 30 बडे़ फैसले

6 मार्च 2019

aastha munjal
Delhi NCR

डॉक्टर बेटी का आखिरी मैसेज सुनाकर फफक पड़े परिजन, आना था मायके पर ससुराल से निकली अर्थी

4 मार्च 2019

virbhadra singh son vikramaditya singh wedding today in jaipur
Shimla

तस्वीरें: सुदर्शना से परिणय सूत्र में बंधे विक्रमादित्य, शाही अंदाज में हुई शादी

8 मार्च 2019

abhinandan
Delhi NCR

अभिनंदन की मेडिकल रिपोर्ट में हुए पांच बड़े खुलासे, फिर सामने आई पाकिस्तान की करतूत 

4 मार्च 2019

रोबर्ट वाड्रा
Delhi NCR

महिला दिवस पर रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने अपनी जिंदगी की 4 मजबूत महिलाओं के लिए लिखा भावुक संदेश

8 मार्च 2019

मेरठ बवाल
Meerut

मेरठ हिंसा: गिरफ्तारी तो दूर, बवालियों के घर तक नहीं गई पुलिस, तीन और मुकदमे दर्ज

9 मार्च 2019

सिद्धार्थ कौल की शादी
सिद्धार्थ कौल की शादी
सिद्धार्थ कौल की शादी
सिद्धार्थ कौल की शादी
सिद्धार्थ कौल
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.